RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

An explosion caused by a truck fire that woke residents of a horse rescue in Glenden is being treated as arson.
On Wednesday, Aug. 7, just before 4 a.m., residents at Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue Society were woken by a loud boom. They looked outside and found their truck engulfed in flames.
Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports police and fire crews were dispatched and the blaze was extinguished, though not before the truck was completely destroyed and the nearby carport damaged.
Just after the explosion was heard, a tall male was seen running from the residence.
RCMP and firefighters investigating the scene determined the fire was intentionally set using an accelerant.
“RCMP investigators are treating this as an arson and the investigation is ongoing,” said West.
