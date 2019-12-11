RCMP uncover meth in arrest of Sicamous woman linked to alleged pellet gun shooting

Seeking the suspect in a reported assault with a pellet gun led Sicamous RCMP to make a sizable seizure of methamphetamine and other drugs.

On Monday, Dec. 9 at approximately 1 a.m., police were called to a condominium on Mara Lake Lane. Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil reports attending officers were told a man who lived in the building had been assaulted by a woman with what was believed to be a pellet gun. The man said that during an argument, the woman fired two pellets at him from a handgun-style C02-powered weapon. The man was uninjured and police were unable to immediately locate the suspect.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. the same day, police found the female suspected behind the wheel of a vehicle on Elliott Crescent. She was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the vehicle the woman had been driving, officers uncovered 45 grams of methamphetamine and a smaller quantity of what police suspect to be heroin. McNeil said other evidence of drug trafficking, as well as some cannabis, was also found in the vehicle.

Police did not locate a pellet gun or any other firearm, but pellets suitable for a pellet gun, as described by the victim of the assault, were fund in the vehicle.

The suspect, a 47-year-old Sicamous resident, was released from custody with a scheduled first appearance in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 18, 2020. Police are recommended charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

