The world-famous RCMP Musical Ride will be making a stop in the Shuswap this summer. (File photo)

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in the Shuswap

Performances to be held in Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Kelowna and Princeton this summer

One of the RCMP’s most storied traditions will be coming to the Shuswap this summer.

The Musical Ride will be performing on Salmon Arm on July 16, followed by a performance in Sicamous on July 17.

The Salmon Arm show will be held at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and is hosted by Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association and the Rotary Club.

In Sicamous, the event will be held at the Eagle River Secondary School fields and is being hosted by the Sicamous & District Chamber of Commerce.

Show times will follow at a later date.

The RCMP Musical Ride is performed by a full troop of 32 riders and their horses. Their performance consists of intricate figures and drills choreographed to music. These movements demand the utmost control, timing and coordination.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between the months of May and October. They help raise thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Other stops in the Interior include Kelowna on Aug. 9 and Princeton on Aug. 11 and 12.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gourlay expected to plead guilty in hit-and-run death of Kamloops teenager
Next story
Hwy. 1 closed at Rogers Pass for avalanche control

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Grizzlies hold off Wranglers for Game 5 OT win

Grizzlies surge to a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 tonight

Hwy. 1 closed at Rogers Pass for avalanche control

The Trans-Canada will be closed from the Rogers Pass Summit to the east boundary of Glacier National Park between 3 and 8 p.m.

Five Revelstoke recreation groups receive $331K from Columbia Basin Trust

The funding will come from CBT’s Recreation Infrastructure Grants Program

Revelstoke Railway Museum receives $1,000 donation

Donation from Revelstoke Model Railway Society helps to make museum more accessible

Shuswap politicans want Eagle Pass cabin left standing

Volunteers could face fine of up to $10,000 for rebuilding structure without official permits.

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Gourlay expected to plead guilty in hit-and-run death of Kamloops teenager

Jason Charles Gourlay is charged with the hit-and-run death of Jennifer Gatey in 2016.

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Most Read