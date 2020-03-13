RCU closing community meeting room in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Other safety measures include encouraging six feet of personal space and hand sanitizer

Revelstoke Credit Union is taking steps to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, despite only one confirmed case in Interior B.C.

Roberta Bobicki, CEO of the credit union, said in a news release that there is no higher priority than the health and safety of employees, clients and the community as a whole.

So, under the guidance of the World Health Organization, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention as well as government authorities the credit union is taking these steps:

Hand sanitizers, wipes and tissues are provided, and we ask that you use them

We would like to keep a personal space between employee and client of ideally six feet, but no less than three feet

If you are coughing, symptomatic or feeling unwell, we ask that you not come into our premises. We will assist you by phone or email

Use your own pen

Staff have been asked to suspend any unnecessary travel and may be subject to a 14-day period of isolation on return

If you have recently travelled, we ask that you not come into the branch for 14 days after your return

Employees at highest risk will be given the option to work virtually-from home

We have cancelled employee attendance at all conferences

We are strongly recommending that employees avoid large gatherings

The use of the RCU Community meeting room at RCU Insurance has been suspended until further notice, any meetings scheduled for this room will not be taking place in this location

Popcorn Friday will be suspended for the duration of this event

“For the future, depending on how the pandemic unfolds, we are making plans for creative ways to continue to provide services to our members in the event that face-to-face interactions are not possible,” Bobicki said.

“RCU is choosing to be pro-active and err on the side of caution for everyone’s health and safety.”

