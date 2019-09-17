RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

The cost of democracy at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen came to roughly $500,000 in 2018.

According to the Statement of Financial Information for 2018, the remuneration for directors and alternate directors on the board came to $443,540, while expenses incurred by board members added another $53,781.

Board chair Karla Kozakevich received remuneration of $63,964.40 in 2018 and claimed expenses of $7,727.79.

Dir. Mark Pendergraft received $30,611.94 in remuneration and claimed expenses of $7,122.67, while Dir. George Bush received $30,094 in remuneration and had expenses of $1,794.94.

There were 48 directors and alternate directors listed during the 2018 year. This figure represents those who served until the municipal and board elections in October, 2018, and those who began serving on the board after that time.

