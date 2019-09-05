RDOS director raises questions about process for police officer’s replacement

Ted De Jager left his role as top cop in South Okanagan Similkameen in July

TOP COP Insp. Brian Hunter, previously the officer in charge of the Port Alberni RCMP Detachment, relocated to Penticton as the next detachment commander for the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment. Hunter replaced Supt. Ted De Jager, who relocated to Surrey for a new position at RCMP headquarters. (Photo submitted)

Doug Holmes, a Summerland councillor and chair of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s Protective Services said he was “caught off guard” when RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager was transferred to Surrey this summer.

“I’m wondering if at the next protective services committee we could receive an explanation of his departure (not sure from whom, but surely someone can tell us) as well as the process for hiring his replacement and what role if any the RDOS would play,” he said in a letter to the regional district.

READ ALSO: RCMP names Penticton’s next top cop to replace Supt. Ted De Jager

READ ALSO: Community of Oliver active in policing work

RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich said the city of Penticton and the regional district were consulted when the hiring process was underway. There were five members on the hiring committee, including Kozakevich, Penticton Coun. Katie Robinson, Penticton CAO Donny van Dyck and two members of the RCMP.

Kozakevich said while the regional district was able to provide input about the next superintendent in charge for the region, the final decision rested with the RCMP.

“We must leave it in the hands of the RCMP,” she said.

Jake Kimberley, a Penticton councillor and RDOS board member, said the RCMP’s selection process is extremely confidential.

De Jager left his role in the South Okanagan in July. He has been replaced by Insp. Brian Hunter, who began his role as superintendent in charge in August.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.