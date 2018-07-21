RDOS: Evacuation order ammended, residents north of Summerland can return home

All residential properties in Electoral Area “F” North Beach and Greata Ranch Removed from Evacuation Order Area according to a release from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Saturday afternoon.

An Evacuation Order for all residential properties along Hwy. 97, north of Summerland, BC has been amended to allow residents to go home. All of these properties remain on advisory Evacuation Alert. This includes the areas known locally as Callan Rd, North Beach, Greata Ranch and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and campground within the rural RDOS.

All properties in the RDOS, west of Highway 97 which are north of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park remain in the Evacuation Order area. There are no residential homes in this Evacuation Order area, within the rural RDOS, but access is restricted due to the continued risk of wildfire. See maps of the revised Evacuation Order and Alert for the rural RDOS area below.

Properties within the District of Summerland in the Garnet Valley area remain on Evacuation Order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

