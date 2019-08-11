RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

The evacuation alert for 41 properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver has been rescinded.
EOC Update: August 11, 2019 12:00pm
Evacuation Alert RESCINDED For 41 Properties in Electoral Area “C” in the McKinney Creek area East of Oliver.
Click below for full information release:https://t.co/2gfft1XYgi pic.twitter.com/aN9ZYWlU2O
— RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 11, 2019
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) posted on social media on Aug. 11 at noon that the properties in the McKinney Creek area east of Oliver are no longer at risk. However, BC Wildfire Services says the wildfire is still classified as out of control.
BC Wildfire Service said on Saturday that because of the cooler temperatures, the wildfire experienced limited growth. It is estimated to be at 2,632 hectares.
For the latest updates on the #EagleBluff wildfire, visit our website: https://t.co/ObeTgT5Gqh #BCWildfire #OliverBC pic.twitter.com/aP2aQ1oTrY
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 11, 2019
The Oliver Fire Department also posted that most of the out-of-town fire departments have been released by forestry to return to their communities.
On Thursday, firefighters conducted a successful planned ignition operation east of the Mudd Lake area, towards McKinney Road. No structures were impacted and structural protection crews monitored the situation throughout the night.
