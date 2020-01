First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

British Columbians could win a historic $70-million jackpot at this Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

It’s the first time such an amount has been offered in the province, after a new maximum jackpot threshold was introduced in May.

Another estimated 10 Maxmillion prizes are up for grabs as well on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

In 2019, B.C. lottery players claimed $785 million in winnings.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

