Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., March 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. has broken another grim record in on the ongoing pandemic, with 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours, health officials have confirmed.

That means there are 1,705 active cases in B.C. as of Thursday (Sept. 17). Fifty-seven people are in hospital, 22 of whom are in citical or intensive care.

Roughly 2,900 people are under active monitoring by health staff. More than 5,000 others have fully recovered, or roughly 75 per cent.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced one new death, an elderly man in long-term care within the Vancouver Coastal Health community. Since January, 220 people have died in the province from the novel coronavirus.

Health officials also confirmed two new healthcare sector outbreaks, one at Delta Hospital and the other at a rehab unit at Peace Arch Hospital, bringing the total ongoing outbreaks to 15.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Just keep running: Local runs for three days up seven Revelstoke peaks
Next story
Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Just Posted

Just keep running: Local runs for three days up seven Revelstoke peaks

The adventure was roughly 250 km and 11,000 metres elevation gain

Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

In the last year, 104 cuts have been approved near Revelstoke in caribou habitat

Public hearing closes, Hay Rd. decision coming up Sept. 22

Revelstoke City Council listened to feedback Sept. 17 and will discuss the final decision next week

Revelstoke golfer wins prestigious award

Head professional at Revelstoke Golf Club honoured

Moth outbreak prompts concerns for forest health

Shuswap entomologist argues looper moth resurgence beneficial to biodiversity

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Police say no one was harmed during the incident

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

EDITORIAL: A pandemic continues

Measures to control the spread of COVID-19 were introduced six months ago

LETTER: Lekhi family received support from Summerland

Family was showed kindness following racist vandalism in summer

Most Read