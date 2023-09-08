Penticton community safety officers Wikene and Martineau helped reunite a stolen hockey bag with its rightful owner this week. (Photo- City of Penticton/Facebook)

Penticton community safety officers Wikene and Martineau helped reunite a stolen hockey bag with its rightful owner this week. (Photo- City of Penticton/Facebook)

‘Recovered and reunited’: Stolen hockey bag back in hands of Penticton owner

Bylaw officers help return valuable bag back to owner

A stolen hockey bag filled with more than $1,000 worth of sporting goods was recovered this week and later reunited with its Penticton owner thanks to some local bylaw officers.

After spotting some “suspicious activity,” Penticton community safety officers Wikene and Martineau managed to recover the hockey bag and provide the goods to RCMP, said city officials on Sept. 7.

Police have returned the bag to its rightful owner, they added.

The two officers are receiving praise from the public online.

READ MORE: Highway 97 at Summerland slide opening soon to single-lane traffic

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Warmer temperatures to bring ‘crossover conditions’ to McDougall Creek wildfire
Next story
B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park set to remain closed for another week

Just Posted

The “Heart in the Right Place” installation in Langley. (Kyle Thornley/Metal Mind Forge)
Revelstoke artists install new public art piece in Langley

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop as concerns for fish rise

Golfers at Revelstoke Golf Course, circa 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 3080)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 7

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested an Alberta woman driving a vehicle reported as stolen Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)
Alberta woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle stopped near Vernon