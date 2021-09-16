Recovery phase underway for residents in wake of White Rock Lake fire

Damaged property near Killiney Beach property on Aug. 24, one of the Westside Road areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Residents are in a phase of recovery now that they have returned to homes impacted by the White Rock Lake fire.

It is expected that as a result of evacuation orders and the loss of power in the area, large quantities of solid waste may be generated and will need to be properly managed at various management facilities throughout the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Since the wildfire impacted properties in multiple jurisdictions, residents are encouraged to confirm which regional district they reside in and take waste to their corresponding landfills and transfer stations.

Space constraints at some of these facilities are proving an issue.

“Fire recovery debris, other than household garbage, will not be accepted at the Armstrong/Spallumcheen location,” the RDNO said in a press release.

RDNO Electoral Area B residents must bring waste related to fire recovery to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility located at 120 Birnie Rd.

“This facility has greater capacity than the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility.”

Some residents have proceeded with the disposal of impacted refrigeration appliances and their contents and are reminded that landfills will not accept refrigerators or freezers still containing food waste.

“It is the responsibility of the owner to remove the contents and dispose of it separately.”

Refrigeration appliances are decommissioned by a qualified contractor to prevent the release of ozone-depleting substances into the atmosphere, and the scrap metal is recycled.

Those who have a refrigeration appliance requiring disposal as a result of the fire and are unable to bring it to disposal facilities themselves can call 250-550-3700 to find out if there are other options available in the area.

Central Okanagan residents are strongly encouraged to use the North Westside Road Transfer Station, Trader’s Cove Transfer Station, Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre or the Glenmore Landfill for all waste related to fire recovery.

