Recycle your smoke detector at the Revelstoke landfill

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can now be recycled at the Revelstoke landfill. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

You can now recycle your smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector at the Revelstoke Landfill.

Operated by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, they are partnering with Product Care for the program.

The collection services will be operating at the Hazardous Waste Depot in Revelstoke, as well as Salmon Arm and Golden.

The Product Care collection program is a not-for-profit service funded entirely by Environmental Handling Fees applied to smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at the time of purchase.

The fees are used for the collection, transportation, recycling and safe disposal of returned products, as well as program administration and communication.

The Environmental Handling Fees may be included in the product price or displayed as a separate charge at check out.

In some stores you may see words such as eco-fee, environmental handling fee, or recycling fee on your receipt to describe this fee.

