Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can now be recycled at the Revelstoke landfill. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Recycle your smoke detector at the Revelstoke landfill

Carbon monoxide detectors are also accepted

You can now recycle your smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector at the Revelstoke Landfill.

Operated by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, they are partnering with Product Care for the program.

The collection services will be operating at the Hazardous Waste Depot in Revelstoke, as well as Salmon Arm and Golden.

READ MORE: Recycle motor oil and antifreeze for free at the Revelstoke land fill

The Product Care collection program is a not-for-profit service funded entirely by Environmental Handling Fees applied to smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at the time of purchase.

The fees are used for the collection, transportation, recycling and safe disposal of returned products, as well as program administration and communication.

READ MORE: Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020

The Environmental Handling Fees may be included in the product price or displayed as a separate charge at check out.

In some stores you may see words such as eco-fee, environmental handling fee, or recycling fee on your receipt to describe this fee.

READ MORE: Book recycling now available at the Revelstoke Transfer Station

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump lauds U.S. economy in Davos, while Thunberg slams elites
Next story
Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Recycle your smoke detector at the Revelstoke landfill

Carbon monoxide detectors are also accepted

Strip down and ski for a cause on Jan. 26

Australian living in Revelstoke hosting bikini charity ride fundraiser for Australian Red Cross

Proposed Temporary Winter Shelter on hold for the season

Revelstoke City Council is asking staff to look into winter homelessness solutions

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occurred Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

North Okanagan employers to pay $25/hr for skilled foreign workers

Up to 300 applicants may apply under immigration pilot

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

NHL prospects returning to Penticton for Young Stars Classic

After a one-year absence the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic is returning… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

Most Read