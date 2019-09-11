Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Jessica Grande posted this spotting from Vernon on the Rant and Rave Facebook page. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook)
Leslie Audrey found another red balloon on Hwy. 6 and Middleton. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook)
Tysen Cooke spotted a red balloon tied to a storm drain in Vernon. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook)

With all of this rain, you may be thinking it’s prime time to build a paper boat and send it out for a float.

But a few people in Vernon have spotted some signs that suggest it’s best to stay indoors and hang up the yellow slicker for a later day.

via GIPHY

Red balloons have been spotted around town. One was tied to a chain link fence, light posts and even a storm drain.

Some on the Vernon Rant and Rave community Facebook page said maybe the balloons are in place to direct traffic to a birthday party, but others are more skeptical.

And for good reason.

via GIPHY

Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the horrifying Stephen King monster portrayed in IT, uses red balloons to lure children into the sewer and ultimately, to their demise.

The film adaptation of the Stephen King book of the same title broke records becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time with sales of $700 million during its run. The second place highest-grossing horror flick? IT Chapter Two. The second installment, which takes place 27 years after the first, brought in more than $90 million over its opening weekend.

IT Chapter Two is now playing at the Galaxy Cinemas in Vernon.

READ MORE: Photos: Cop takes time to kick ball around with Vernon kids

READ MORE: Westwold Elementary enrolls minimum six kids needed to stay open

READ MORE: Indigenous two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging
Next story
Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Just Posted

Revesltoke Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 performance series

Award winning musicians, hilarious plays and talented dancers to grace the stage

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

Revelstoke roads and weather: multiple construction projects on Highway 1

There are four road works between Revelstoke and Golden

Creating an ode to the moon for Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder

Sarah Spurr is inspired by the lanterns that are often used in lunar festivals around the world

City contributing $50,000 of forestry corporation money to Revelstoke library expansion

The library needs more space for their Columbia Basin Trust funded technology lab

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

It’s crunch time for Okanagan apple farmers

Bella Rosa Orchards’ apple season is at its peak

Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Pennywise’s balloons have been seen tied to storm drains, light posts and fences

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival returns with new signature event

The premier festival features over 100 wine-centric events across the Okanagan from Oct. 3 to 13

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

Most Read