Reduce, Reuse, Review: Everything environmental in 2022

Sunnyside Farms on a large lot in the Southside area. According to Hailey Ross, there are many large lots in the area that would/could be prime growing areas. (Photo by Bruno Long) Old-growth logging protesters blocked the Trans Canada Highway in Revelstoke on Jan. 14. A large portion of the protesters were in their 20’s. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) An avalanche occurred on March 29 which caused Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden to be closed for nearly nine hours. (DriveBC)

Surrounded by a lush rainforest, it’s hard to think of Revelstoke without considering the environment. Here are some of the top environmental stories of the year.

Revelstoke adopts bylaw to ban single-use plastics

Revelstoke city council has adopted the Single-Use Item Regulation Bylaw, banning single-use plastics in the community.

The now-adopted bylaw will be enforced in Revelstoke as of July 1.

The city defines single-use items as check-out bags, straws, utensils, and take-out containers that are intended to be used briefly before being thrown away or recycled.

Old-growth protesters block highway in Revelstoke

It was a nervous scene on a portion at the intersection of Victoria Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Jan. 14, as old-growth logging protesters, blocked the area.

Roughly 30 activists, most of whom were in their 20s, intermittently blocked the Trans-Canada Highway at the lights just past the Revelstoke Suspension Bridge.

The group was met with a mixed response, as some motorists honked their horns to show their support, while others shouted from their cars, threw snowballs, and one person even set off a flare gun while driving by to try and ward off the protesters.

Passing on 50 seasons of avalanche knowledge

Alan Dennis is passing on the knowledge he has gained through 50 seasons of avalanche forecasting all over the globe through his memoir, Snow Nomad, now available in Revelstoke.

After his long career spanning multiple continents, Dennis now spends his days above the tracks in Revelstoke with his dog.

“The dog and I, we’re pensioned off,” Dennis laughed. “Might as well write about it.”

Revelstoke area sees busiest avalanche season in years

Spring is in full swing as planter boxes bloom with the season’s first flowers. However, in the alpine regions of the province, avalanche control workers are just wrapping up what was one of the busiest avalanche seasons in years.

According to the ministry of transportation, the busy avalanche season caused closures on Highway 1 between Revelstoke to Golden, which were more frequent this past winter compared to the previous two winters.

B.C. skies to come alive with more northern lights in the next three years: Scientists

The dancing lights of the aurora borealis lit up the skies all over British Columbia last weekend.

Those who didn’t have a chance to see the celestial phenomenon for themselves may be in luck, as experts predict an increased number of light displays over the coming years.

According to Bill Murtagh, program coordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Centre, people in B.C. can expect to see more aurora borealis over the next three years as the sun reaches a significant date on its calendar.

“We’re certainly seeing things ramp up quite interestingly right now,” said Murtagh.

Aurora borealis, a Latin phrase meaning ‘dawn of the north,’ is created when an eruption occurs on the sun, shooting a solar flare full of magnetic solar particles through the void of space. When the charged particles of electrons and protons from that flare are fired directly at the earth, they interact with the elements in the earth’s atmosphere.

The interaction, known as a geomagnetic disturbance between the sun’s energetic radiation particles and the elements such as oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen in the atmosphere, creates the vibrant reds, greens, and purples that are seen from the surface of the earth.

The future of Revelstoke’s food ecosystem

Consultants are looking for community input in the development of the 2022 Revelstoke Food Security Strategy, which will help guide a path to becoming more food secure.

A strategy was first written in 2014 and is currently being updated.

The project’s steering committee, comprised of community leaders like city councillor Nicole Cherlet, Revelstoke Food security coordinator Melissa Hemphill, Lisa Moore of the Indigenous Friendship Society, and Terra Park of Terra Firma Farms, came up with an extensive list of project goals and objectives based on the Food Charter and the 2014 Food Security Strategy.

High levels of radon gas prevalence determined in Revelstoke: study

Results of a recent study have shown that a large percentage of Revelstoke homes show high levels of a dangerous, largely unknown gas which is responsible for more than 3,000 deaths each year in Canada.

Take Action on Radon is a national initiative, funded by Health Canada, that’s leading community projects across the country to try and make testing for radon easier and more accessible.

Radon, a gas which is produced from decaying uranium, is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. “Radon is by far one of the clearest known carcinogens,” said Dr. Anne-Marie Nicol of Take Action on Radon.

Composting available to residents in Revelstoke

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) opened composting to residents at the Revelstoke Landfill today (Nov. 22).

Last month, CSRD opened composting to commercial businesses. The program followed a designated pickup route that mirrored the standard waste and recycling pickup, but was limited just to commercial businesses. As of today, residents can bring their own compost to the landfill.

Meat, fruit, vegetables and other food scraps will all be accepted at the Revelstoke Landfill for locals who wish to bring it. The program was announced today by the CSRD, which will give residents the opportunity to put their food scraps to better use.

Plans finally coming together for fishing dock at Williamson Lake

The proposed fishing dock at Williamson Lake received a big boost at yesterday’s regular council meeting, and plans now close in on completion.

On Oct. 12, Revelstoke city council approved the submission of a land tenure application to clear the way for the installation of a fishing dock at Williamson Lake Park & Campground.

In May, council initiated the planning of the new dock in collaboration with the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club. In September, staff received notice from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. (FFSBC) project coordinator that a land tenure application would have to be completed prior to installation of the dock due to the lake’s location on Crown land.

No invasive mussels in columbia shuswap water

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society found no invasive mussel species in the 12 lakes that they monitored this season.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS) kept an eye on 12 lakes this boating season, looking for any invasive species that could affect the BC waterways.

The main concern of the organization was two particularly invasive mussel species: the zebra and quagga mussels.

The two species of mussels have been the target of a program designed by CSISS to ensure that they don’t make it into B.C.

“Between June and September, staff collected 116 water samples that were analyzed for the presence of invasive mussels. No invasive mussels were detected in any of the samples collected this season,” said a press release from CSISS.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

New Year'sRevelstokeYear in Review