Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Refrigerated morgue truck deployed in Fraser Health: BC Coroners Service

B.C. is dealing with two public health crises

A refrigerated morgue truck has been deployed and put into operation in the Fraser Health region, the BC Coroners Service confirmed.

In an email Tuesday (Jan. 12), the agency said that there is a provincial working group that includes the province’s five health authorities that actively monitors mortuary capacity and works to “ensure plans are in place for potential increases in demand for storage.”

The morgue truck is part of that plan, the agency added.

“Although we are seeing a bit of a strain on the system, our plans are working as a result of the collaboration with Ministry of Health, BC Coroners Service and BC Funeral Home Association,” the coroners service said.

The province is dealing with two health crises; the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 1,010 people, and the overdose crisis which led to at least 1,548 deaths in 2020, although December figures are not yet available.

READ MORE: 153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

READ MORE: B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. overdosesCoronavirusoverdoseoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
42-Storey building receives hesitant approval from Kelowna council
Next story
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Okanagan sees highest January snowpack levels in eight years

The Okanagan snow basin is up 132 per cent of normal levels

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

However, rain is expected for the city

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Those on off-road vehicles and snowmobiles who venture into sensitive areas in B.C.'s backcountry considered sensitive habitats will face increased fines. Photo submitted
BC AdventureSmart urging people to stay safe outside in Revelstoke

The organization has information booths planned for the area

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Twitter logo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
EDITORIAL: Standards are needed on social media

Platforms have given some, including U.S. President Donald Trump, an unfiltered platform

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)
Power lines, tree down on Westside Road

Road closed between Irish Creek and Traders Cove

Penticton RCMP were able to return this stolen card to the Grandmother who was trying to send it to her grandson. (RCMP photo)
Penticton RCMP return grandson’s stolen birthday card

The card was found along with other stolen mail during the arrest of an alleged mail thief Jan. 12

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police and ambulance were called to the Super Wash on Main Street in Penticton Monday (Jan. 12, 2021) afternoon for what was thought to be three men passed out in the car wash bay. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
One arrested after vehicle breaks down in Okanagan car wash

The initial call was for three men passed out in a vehicle a the car wash

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

Most Read