Regional district approves proposed Revelstoke adventure park

Ammendments to the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw were needed

A view of Albert Peak from the location of the proposed adventure park. (Submitted)

Review Staff

Plans for the development of an adventure park east of Revelstoke can move forward after the CSRD board adopted Zoning and Official Community Plan amendments at the Oct. 17 meeting.

The Revelstoke Adventure Park is proposed for property located east of Revelstoke and south of the Trans-Canada Highway at Greely.

Directors approved the adoption of two bylaw amendments which would redesignate properties to Resort Commercial and incorporate them into a Comprehensive Development Zone.

The adventure park is planned to include recreational activities such as hiking, trail riding, bungee jumping, rock climbing, zip lining, ropes course and mountain biking. A main feature of the development would be the eventual creation of a lake that offers surfing on man-made waves, as well as swimming and boating opportunities.

Food services and retail operations are also incorporated into the design. The plans also show a range of accommodation options, including hotels, tourist cabins, RV Park, campground, and staff accommodation.

As part of the proposal, Illecillewaet Development Inc. will be required to improve the intersection of Greely Rd. and the Trans-Canada Highway before any development begins.

This will include a westbound, left-hand turn lane, eastbound acceleration and deceleration lanes, as well as alignment improvements to Greely Rd.

CP Rail will require fencing to be installed along the railway, as well as some land clearing for improved sightlines.

In addition, floodplain exemptions, hazard land development permits, and provincial approvals will be required before construction can begin.

Directors gave unanimous approval to the amendments, with Electoral Area B Director David Brooks-Hill noting at third reading that the plan would bring some additional employment to the area.

