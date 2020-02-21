FARM WORKER HOUSING An application for a 41-bedroom farm worker housing building has received approval from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen photo)

Regional district gives approval for farm worker housing near Summerland

Application is for 41-bedroom facility to be constructed in Meadow Valley area

An application for farm worker housing, to be constructed near Summerland, has received approval from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The application was for farm worker housing of up to 41 bedrooms in a building of up to 910 square metres at a property on Savanna Road in the Meadow Valley area.

The property is a 65.48 hectare parcel, near Garnet Lake.

The parcel includes an active agricultural operation, including 27.5 hectares of recently planted cherry trees.

Much of the land around the property is undeveloped and includes forested areas to the north and west, agriculture to the north and large rural residential properties to the east.

A public hearing about this property was held in late January, with 32 people present.

Responses were mixed at that time, with some raising concerns about water, transportation and travel distances and the risk of wildfires in the rural area.

In addition, the regional district has received letters for and against the proposal.

In November, the Agricultural Land Commission gave its approval to the proposed farm worker building.

