Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes playgrounds, outdoor courts

Measure taken in order to slow spread of COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, playgrounds and outdoor courts operated by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are now closed indefinitely. (Black Press file photo)

Playgrounds and outdoor courts operated by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are now closed to the public in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice, issued on March 24, is effective immediately and the closures will last indefinitely.

Similar measures have been put in place in School District 67 and member municipalities including Penticton, Summerland and Keremeos.

Karla Kozakevich, chair of the regional district, urges people to practice physical distancing at all times.

READ ALSO: Summerland closes playgrounds

READ ALSO: Keremeos playgrounds closed to prevent spread of COVID-19

All RDOS facilities except landfills are closed to the public. This includes satellite offices, recreation facilities and programs, and community halls.

Residents are asked not to attend area fire halls. For the health and safety of the public and staff, people are asked to conduct their enquiry or business by telephone or email.

Payments for Regional District services will be accepted by cheque, or electronically by debit or credit where available. All applications for planning and building permits must be submitted at the front entrance of the RDOS office, 101 Martin St., Penticton or sent via email.

Payments can be dropped off in the after-hours drop box.

All RDOS public and group meetings, and consultations as well as commission meetings are also cancelled indefinitely.

The regional district board meetings will continue, but delegations and public hearings are suspended. Board meetings will be held electronically.

The Campbell Mountain, Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos landfills remain open during regular business hours. Customers are asked to bring a credit or debit card for payment. Cash will not be accepted.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District