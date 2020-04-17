Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

COVID-19 results in changes to structure of regional government meetings

Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, conducted the April 16 meeting using an online platform. The last time the board met at the Penticton office was on March 19. (Contributed)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen held its first online board meeting on April 16.

The board meeting, using the Cisco Webex online platform, began at 10 a.m., after all directors and staff members were able to connect to the meeting.

The online format was used because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, directives have been put in place to slow the spread of the virus. These include limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people and requiring physical distancing of two metres between people.

While the board meeting, with 19 directors as well as members of regional district staff, would fall below the 50-person limit, physical distancing would not be possible under the normal board room configuration at the regional district in Penticton.

The meeting was recorded and will be available on the RDOS Facebook page.

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board meeting, which had initially been scheduled for April 16, was cancelled.

An earlier board meeting, which had been scheduled for April 2, was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the board met, on March 19, only eight of the 19 members were present in the building. The rest participated through a conference call.

The next regional district board meeting is scheduled for May 7, and the next hospital board meeting is scheduled for May 21.

news@summerlandreview.com

