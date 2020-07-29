Andrew Reeder, left, manager of operations at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Michelle Weisheit, chair of the Willowbrook Water Advisory Committee and Rick Knodel, director for Electoral Area C show the recently installed chlorinator and chlorine tank at the Willowbrook pump station. (Contributed)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen lifts boil water advisory for Willowbrook

Chlorinator and chlorine tank have been installed at Willowbrook pump station

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has lifted the boil water notice for Willowbrook now that upgrades to the water system have been completed.

The regional district installed a chlorinator and chlorine tank at the Willowbrook pump station as part of the project. A Groundwater at Risk of Pathogens study shows only chlorine is required to treat water in Willowbrook, and secondary treatment is not required at this time.

Andrew Reeder, manager of operations for the regional district, said the upgrade will save Willowbrook residents between $500,000 and $600,000.

The Willowbrook water system is located within Electoral Area C between Oliver and Okanagan Falls. It provides drinking water and irrigation water to approximately 80 connections.

“The improvements to the Willowbrook water system were completed with 100 per cent grant funding. The work will not result in any tax increases for residents,” said Rick Knodel, director for Electoral Area C.

“Lifting the Boil Water Notice is welcome news for all Willowbrook residents. We appreciate the time and effort that has gone into completing this project,” said Michelle Weisheit, chair of Willowbrook Water Advisory Committee.

Ownership of the Willowbrook water system was transferred from Willowbrook Utilities Ltd to the regional district in 2016. The water source for Willowbrook water is a groundwater well which pumps into the distribution system to a reservoir on a nearby property. The reservoir feeds the distribution system of approximately 4.5 kilometres of pipe, by gravity to each connection.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictWater

