Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing budget

Requisitions total more than $20 million

The tax requisitions in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s budget this year are almost six per cent higher than last year’s figures, but not all residents will see the same changes to their tax burdens.

The total tax requisition for all budgets this year is $20,202,067, a 5.97 per cent increase over last year’s figures.

John Kurvink, chief financial officer for the regional district, said the tax changes will depend on the community or region affected.

Some of the services provided by the regional district are delivered to all areas, while others are provided to some or just one community or electoral area.

READ ALSO: Kozakevich remains chair of RDOS board

READ ALSO: RDOS issues 405 building permits in first nine months of 2019

The village of Keremeos will see the largest increase, at 17.85 per cent. The requisitions for the community come to $505,755 this year, up from $429,146 last year.

Kurvink said the increases are a result of several services delivered to the village as well as Electoral Area B and Electoral Area G.

These include fire protection, the swimming pool, recreation, a refuse disposal site and the Similkameen Valley Visitor Information Centre.

Electoral Area B will see its requisitions increase by 13.17 per cent, while Electoral Area G requisitions will increase by 12.94 per cent.

Meanwhile, the town of Princeton and Electoral Area I will both see their requisition amounts decrease slightly this year.

The town of Osoyoos will have requisitions of $919,273, an increase of 10.31 per cent over 2019’s figures.

The budget passed first reading at the regional district board meeting on Thursday.

The budget must be completed by March 31.

