Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen working on re-entry plan for Heritage Hills residents

Christie Mountain fire had resulted in evacuation order in Electoral Area D

Friday at noon, an area evacuation order was initiated for the vicinity of the wildfire area, restricting people without authorization from travelling within mapped geographical boundaries. (BC Wildfire Service Photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is finalizing re-entry plans to provide residents under an evacuation order in Heritage Hills (Electoral Area D) safe access to return to their homes.

Wildfire crews and equipment remain in the area.

Geotechnical work is underway and crews are working to ensure the safety of homes, driveways and retaining walls as well as critical infrastructure including gas, power and water lines.

Trees and other potential dangers must also be assessed.

The goal is to return people as soon as possible. The regional district is working with BC Parks to ensure the safety and security of Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

The evacuation order will remain in place until further notice to ensure public safety.

The regional district will provide an update for residents and media Monday, Aug. 24 at noon.

The news conference will be shown live on the City of Penticton Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofpenticton.

