Regional tourism wants to hear from residents about Phase 3

Kootenay Rockies residents, will you be travelling? Visiting local businesses?

The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)

How comfortable are you with visiting local businesses, travelling and welcoming visitors?

With Phase 3 of re-opening, Kootenay Rockies Tourism as well as local tourism organizations wants to hear from residents regarding the lift of COVID-19 related restrictions.

“As a resident of the Kootenay Rockies Tourism region, you are the heart of our communities and the foundation on which our region thrives,” said a news release from Kootenay Rockies Tourism. “It is crucial that we understand your thoughts and feelings in welcoming visitors back to our region.”

Find the survey at surveymonkey.ca/r/ysk9ct3

Data will help inform COVID-19 recovery operations and marketing for regional businesses and the regional tourism economy.

According to the news release tourism is one of the most important economic sectors in the Kootenay Rockies region. The region welcomes 2.3 million overnight visitors annually, which is approximately 11 per cent of the total visitors in B.C.

On average 50 per cent of visitors are from Alberta.

Each year visitors bring $725,000,000 in visitor spending and over 7,300 people are employed in the tourism industry in this region.

The survey is anonymous and should take 5-8 minutes. The deadline to complete the survey is July 5, 2020.

