Remainder of collapsed Kelowna crane dismantled, evacuation orders still in place

Further assessment needs to take place, update expected Tuesday morning

A photo of the construction site after the fallen crane’s removal on July 19, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

The crane that collapsed at a downtown Kelowna construction site has been dismantled.

However, an evacuation order is still in place for several surrounding buildings. There is no information nor a timeline of when the orders will be lifted.

“There is some assessment that still needs to be done by crews and utility staff before we can lift the evacuation order,” said Kelowna fire chief Travis Whiting.

The evacuation order remains active for the following properties:

1450 Bertram St.

1464 Bertram St.

1468 Bertram St.

1476 Bertram St.

1488 Bertram St.

1441 St. Paul St.

100, 1449 St. Paul St.

101, 1449 St. Paul St.

105, 1449 St. Paul St.

106, 1449 St. Paul St.

200, 1449 St. Paul St.

200A, 1449 St. Paul St.

201, 1449 St. Paul St.

202, 1449 St. Paul St.

203, 1449 St. Paul St.

203A, 1449 St. Paul St.

204, 1449 St. Paul St.

204A, 1449 St. Paul St.

100, 1461 St. Paul St.

200, 1461 St. Paul St.

1471 St. Paul St.

The order has been in place since July 12, when the crane toppled killing five men.

Four of the men who died — Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer — were working to dismantle the crane that morning. Brad Zawislak died after the falling crane crashed through the roof of his office building.

Whiting said that there should be an update by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

READ MORE: Hundreds gather for vigil for Kelowna crane collapse victims

READ MORE: Fifth body found in Kelowna crane collapse, investigations continue

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of KelownaKelownaKelowna Crane CollapseOkanagan