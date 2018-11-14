Remember road crash victims this November

Kelowna lawyer Paul Hergott will host National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims in Canada

Winter weather and shorter days can make for treacherous driving conditions in November, which is why remembering those who have lost their lives in a road crash is vitally important this time of year.

On Nov. 21, Lawyer Paul Hergott will gather for the seventh year in a row to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims in Canada.

This day of remembrance is held on the Wednesday following the third Sunday of November each year and is a day set aside to remember those killed or seriously injured on Canadian roads.

Hergott and his wife lost a friend in a car crash back in 2010, and it was this tragedy combined with years of what Hergott calls witnessing the aftermath of preventable car crashes that inspired the launch of the One Crash is Too Many campaign.

“It is an event to pause and reflect both on the loss of life as well as on the life changing injuries caused by car crashes and collisions,” he said. “We believe that the more awareness we are able to bring, the more we will become motivated to change things.”

The event will take place on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Highway 97.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seniors in care homes may not get referendum ballots in the mail: Seniors Advocate
Next story
Expect no quick end to Canada-wide cannabis shortages, producers warn

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Between 15 cm to 20 cm is expected

Highway conditions for Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Trans Canada and Highway 23

No one in Revelstoke should face dementia alone

More than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia in B.C.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

2018 Remembrance Day ceremony in Revelstoke

Hundreds of people attended

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Grade 4 student Maya Lakhanpal heads to B.C. talent show finals with unique talent

B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

Lancer Kevin Price of Chilliwack has handed the retroactive suspension for 2017 incidents

Most Read