Remember road crash victims this November

Winter weather and shorter days can make for treacherous driving conditions in November, which is why remembering those who have lost their lives in a road crash is vitally important this time of year.

On Nov. 21, Lawyer Paul Hergott will gather for the seventh year in a row to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims in Canada.

This day of remembrance is held on the Wednesday following the third Sunday of November each year and is a day set aside to remember those killed or seriously injured on Canadian roads.

Hergott and his wife lost a friend in a car crash back in 2010, and it was this tragedy combined with years of what Hergott calls witnessing the aftermath of preventable car crashes that inspired the launch of the One Crash is Too Many campaign.

“It is an event to pause and reflect both on the loss of life as well as on the life changing injuries caused by car crashes and collisions,” he said. “We believe that the more awareness we are able to bring, the more we will become motivated to change things.”

The event will take place on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Highway 97.

