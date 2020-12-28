Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)

Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

Several B.C. First Nations are scheduled to receive their first COVID-19 vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered to everyone aged 18 and over in 10 rural and remote Indigenous communities in B.C. this week, mostly in the north, where health care services are limited.

Although the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) could not be reached for comment, the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) confirmed they are one of the recipients.

ATTENTION TAHLTANS: MERRY CHRISTMAS & VACCINES INFO

On behalf of the Tahltan Nation COVID-19 Emergency Management…

Posted by Tahltan Central Government on Thursday, December 24, 2020

On Christmas Eve, TCG wrote the vaccine would be arriving in all three of their communities, including Iskut (Luwe Chon), Dease Lake, (Talh’ah) and Telegraph Creek (Tlegohin) on Dec. 29.

Unlike the first COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which arrived in B.C. on Dec. 14, the Moderna vaccine is the preferred option for remote communities as it does not require ultra-cold storage and is easier to handle.

Read More: COVID-19 paramedic task force leaves Fort St. James; B.C. to send an extra ambulance

Indigenous peoples are at a higher risk of COVID-19 than the rest of the population due to reduced access to stable housing, income, clean water, and or health services, FNHA noted.

As of Dec. 27, Indigenous Services Canada said it was aware of 585 positive confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on First Nations reserves in B.C.

In recent weeks, many First Nations have confirmed potential exposures, including Saik’uz First Nation near Vanderhoof and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation southwest of Williams Lake, which are both denying access to non-residents.

FNHA said while it recognizes that some Indigenous people lack trust in the medical system, “it is important to note that vaccine trials go through rigorous, well-established ethical processes.”

Read More: More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

“Providing vaccines in a timely and effective way to First Nations communities is an important step towards protecting individuals, families and communities,” FNHA said in a joint statement with the First Nations Health Council and First Nations Health Directors Association.

A COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, which is believed to spread more quickly and easily, was confirmed in B.C. on Dec. 27 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna contractor ordered to pay over $93k in owed wages, penalties
Next story
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in the shot put. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Within the year, the city asked the province to protect Mt. Begbie, the province said no, the community rallied, sent petitions, and the province relented in December, granting protection against new developments for recreation during the next five years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From snow records to saving Mt. Begbie: This year’s environment stories for Revelstoke

In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre near Kamloops is reporting cases of COVID-19. (Alex Passini photo)
COVID cases reported at Sun Peaks community

Letter by community health centre’s medical director posted to social media

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Munckhof Mfg posted surveillance footage to their Facebook page Monday, Dec. 28 morning that shows a man breaking through business’ gate and stealing a trailer bed. (Munckhof Mfg / Facebook)
VIDEO: Surveillance footage captures brazen South Okanagan trailer robbery

Footage shows two people in a pick-up truck breaking into a manufacturing business

A vehicle that left the road and down a steep embankment on Carmi was a fatal on Christmas Day morning. A 63-year-old man was found deceased in the vehicle. (Adam Lawrence photo Facebook)
Penticton Christmas Day crash claims one life

A 63-year-old man died after his vehicle went down a steep embankment on Carmi Road

Fire ripped through this Elm Ave. apartment fire on Oct. 27, 2020, killing an elderly couple and displacing around 50 residents. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Community rallied around Skaha fire victims with donations and food

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Members of the three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church, Broadview Evangelical Free church and Second Harvest teamed up, following pandemic protocols, to provide more than 600 individual meals to those in need on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Over 600 Christmas dinners-to-go provided to Shuswap residents in need

Volunteers from three Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs, churches create a pandemic protocol-friendly meal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses complaint from Okanagan Correctional inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Most Read