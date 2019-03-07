Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Renowned Canadian author and poet Patrick Lane has died at the age of 79.

"No matter the degrees you have earned and the knowledge you have accumulated, remember to believe in yourselves, to believe in each other. In a world as fearful as our present one, I ask that you not be afraid." – Patrick Lane, 1939 – 2019.https://t.co/NJGUOBSIdX — The BC Book Prizes (@bcbookprizes) March 8, 2019

RELATED: Catching up with a couple of North Saanich writers

Lane’s work has earned him almost every literary award in Canada, including the Governor General’s Award for Poetry, the Canadian Authors Association Award, Dorothy Livesay Award for Poetry, the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence and three National Magazine Awards.

In 2014, Patrick Lane was bestowed with the highest national honour – the Order of Canada.

His memoir, There is a Season, was a national bestseller and won the B.C. Award for Canadian Non-Fiction and his national bestseller novel, Red Dog, Red Dog, was shortlisted for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize and the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize.

Lane lived near Victoria, B.C. with his partner, poet Lorna Crozier.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of beloved writer Patrick Lane. Patrick will be remembered as a writer of enormous empathy and humanity, and we are fortunate to be able to continue to learn from him through his beautiful and wise books. pic.twitter.com/nKYmxD8NyW — McClelland & Stewart (@McClellandBooks) March 8, 2019

RELATED: North Saanich writer translates outrage into words

RIP Patrick Lane. Patrick won the Dorothy Livesay Award for Poetry in 1995 and a GG for poetry in 1978. He's been nominated for countless other awards. He wrote across many genres. He was a friend, mentor, and inspiration to many of us. He will be missed. — The BC Book Prizes (@bcbookprizes) March 7, 2019

We've just learned that the beloved poet and novelist, Patrick Lane has passed away. As @RogersShelagh said, #RestInPoetry, Patrick. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife Lorna Crozier, as well as their family and friends. Thank you for sharing your words with us. pic.twitter.com/b95Qf4jpWu — Wordfest (@WordfestTweets) March 7, 2019

The University of Victoria and University of British Columbia Okanagan both presented Lane with honorary degrees in 2013.