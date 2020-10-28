The site plan for the Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. (Stoked Living)

The site plan for the Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. (Stoked Living)

Rental housing agreement approved for Hay Rd. project

Stoked Living development guarantees 10 rental units for 12 years

City council has approved a housing agreement for promised rental units in the Stoked Living development.

The bylaw sets the terms that 10 units be available for 12 years to residents of the community at a rent starting at $2,375 and that rates may be increased according to the BC Residential Tenancy Act.

With the project on Hay Rd. being constructed in phases, the developer has committed to including five of the 10 rental units in phase one of the project.

The development was subject to a public hearing on Sept. 17, with many residents in the area voicing concerns over densification, pedestrian access and safety as well as traffic concerns.

READ MORE: Public hearing closes, Hay Rd. decision coming up Sept. 22

Council voted to approve the project, with one of the conditions being that the developer and city enter into a housing agreement.

The development will see 59 housing units built on a property in Upper Arrow Heights and will include single-family homes, duplexes and townhouses.

The set rental rate is based on a City of Revelstoke report from August 2018 that stated rent in that rage would be achievable for a moderate to above moderate household income.

Generally rent would not be capped on market-rate purpose-built rentals, however due to the high demand for rental housing in the city, staff have been negotiating with the owner to target moderate income households.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. will move forward

Rivers Edge apartments are owned by BC Housing and currently being renovated.

READ MORE: Province purchases two properties in Revelstoke for affordable housing

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncildevelopmentHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Festival of Lights cancelled in Summerland
Next story
North Okanagan business owners hit second time in three months

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

The site plan for the Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. (Stoked Living)
Rental housing agreement approved for Hay Rd. project

Stoked Living development guarantees 10 rental units for 12 years

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
UPDATE: RCMP say fire at Rivers Edge suspicious

Second fire in less than a week in Revelstoke contained to one unit

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Remembrance Day celebrations different during pandemic

The Legion is asking you to stay home as a limit of 100 people are allowed at the ceremony

A municipal election is likely coming up in January. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City takes steps to host byelection by end of January

A ministerial order is required to temporarily change the Election Bylaw

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser will appear in Supreme Court to set a new trial date

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward - The Canadian Press file)
North Okanagan firefighters thanked for help in Christie Mountain wildfire

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen send thank-you note to Vernon firefighters

In past years, Summerland has launched the festive season with the annual Summerland Festival of Lights. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been cancelled. (Summerland Review file photo)
Festival of Lights cancelled in Summerland

Annual November event normally launches start of festive season

Lily Rose, a six-year-old Labradoodle from Vernon, has been selected from more than 60,000 entries to star in Bosley’s 2021 fundraising calendar. (Contributed)
Highly photogenic Vernon Labradoodle to grace Canada-wide calendar

Six-year-old Lily Rose was chosen from more than 60,000 entries for the Bosley’s 2021 fundraising calendar

The front door was smashed at Simply Delicious aroud 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, but nothing was stolen. (Cameron Grant photo)
North Okanagan business owners hit second time in three months

Simply Delicious broken into, but nothing was stolen

Most Read