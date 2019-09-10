FLOOD DAMAGES Areas of Trout Creek as well as other lakefront areas in Summerland sustained damages during the floods of 2017 and 2018. The municipality has approved repair work for a park and a trail in Trout Creek, with further repairs expected next year. (Summerland Review file photo)

Repair work approved for Summerland park and trail

Contracts awarded to restore and enhance areas damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018

A park and a trail in Trout Creek, both damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018, will receive restoration work.

At the Summerland municipal council meeting on Monday evening, council awarded contracts for the Powell Beach Park Flood Recovery Works and the James and Mary Gartrell Flood Recovery Works.

The Powell Beach Park Flood Recovery Works construction contract, for $515,000, was awarded to Cantex — Okanagan Construction Ltd. The James and Mary Gartrell Flood Recovery Works construction contract for $100,000 was awarded to Superior Excavating.

The total cost of the Powell Beach work is estimated at $585,000.

Of this amount, $232,000 will come from Disaster Financial Assistance and $353,000 will come from the Land Sales Reserve.

In addition to removing and replacing asphalt damaged from the flooding, enhancement work will also be done in the park.

This includes a vegetative buffer along the south side of the parking area, drainage infrastructure for the parking area, a bicycle area and racks and line painting.

The James and Mary Gartrell Trail project is expected to cost $125,000, with $92,000 to come from Disaster Financial Assistance and $33,000 to come from the Land Sale Reserve.

Other areas of the community have also sustained damage from the flooding in 2017 and 2018, including Peach Orchard Beach, the Rotary Beach pathways and a portion of Lakeshore Drive.

However, these repair and recovery projects will be moved to 2020 and are expected to be completed before summer.

In a report to council, Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities, said delays in finalizing the tenure application and Section 11 approvals have delayed construction for these areas.

“I’m excited to see that these two projects are moving forward,” said Coun. Erin Trainer.

The funding for the projects received unanimous council support.

Kamloops elementary school fire not criminal
Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

