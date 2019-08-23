DAMAGED WALKWAY The concrete along the lakeshore path in Summerland has sustained damage and erosion. The damages came during the spring floods in 2017 and 2018. (Summerland Review file photo)

Repair work to begin on lakeshore paths in Summerland

Paths were damaged during spring flooding in 2017 and 2018

Summerland’s lakefront walking paths still show the effects of flooding damage from 2017 and 2018, but repair work is expected to begin this fall.

Kris Johnson, Summerland’s director of works and utilities, said the repair work was put into the municipality’s 2019 budget.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside park

READ ALSO: Summerland prepares for flood repairs

Before the work can begin at Peach Orchard Beach, Rotary Beach and other portions of the trail along Lakeshore Drive, the municipality first must apply for tenure and then complete a Section 11 approval.

The tenure application is required because the land is owned by the province. This application allows the municipality the use of the land.

The Section 11 application is an environmental approval.

“The goal is to have everything completed by the spring of 2020,” Johnson said.

Because of the approval processes required, he expects the work will begin early next year and will take two to three months to complete.

However, work will begin on other lakefront trails in the community.

Johnson said repair work at the James and Mary Gartrell Trail and the walking path at Powell Beach will begin in September and should be completed by November.

The necessary approvals are already in place for this work to begin, he said.

The municipality will receive funding through the province’s Disaster Financial Assistance program. This funding covers 80 per cent of the costs of restoring the damaged areas to original condition.

Upgrade work may be done at the same time, but the costs of the additional work must be borne by the municipality.

“The costs can escalate very quickly for a municipality,” Johnson said.

While the spring flooding in 2017 and 2018 resulted in significant damages to the paths, problems had been noted before the flooding began.

READ ALSO: Pavement cracking along lakeside path

