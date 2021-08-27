The City of Revelstoke approved $200,000 worth of upgrades to the Illecillewaet bridge. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Repairs to Illecillewaet bridge coming up

Revelstoke City Council approves nearly $240,000 project

Revelstoke City Council awarded a $237,000 tender for repairs to the Illecillewaet Bridge to Vic Van Isle Construction, at their Aug. 24 meeting.

Darren Komonoski, operations manager for the city of Revelstoke, said the plan is to have the repairs done before winter and the bridge will be open to single lane traffic for the duration of the project.

The need for these repairs was identified in a 2019 report evaluating the condition and life cycle status of each bridge in the city.

Deck surface repairs and expansion joint replacements on the Illecillewaet bridge will be done as well as railing repair on the Jordan River bridge.

$225,000 was set aside for the project in the 2021 budget, according to the staff report the additional funds needed will come from the city’s Transportation Infrastructure Reserve fund.

