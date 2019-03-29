Lack of communication between CP workers cause of 2017 railway accident says report

In 2017 a train caused serious injures to a backhoe operator on train tracks near Revelstoke

The Transportation Safety Board recently released a report detailing a railway accident near Revelstoke two years prior.

On Oct. 31, 2017 at 6 a.m., a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train was traveling east over Rogers Pass when it collided with a backhoe. The accident occurred at Mile 68.4 near Fraine, B.C. The backhoe operator was transported to hospital with serious injuries, while train crew members were not injured.

That day, track work was under way, including the installation of a new switch panel. The foreman thought the track was clear of workers and gave the all-clear for the train to proceed. According to the report, the foreman, who was on-site, could not see the backhoe and was not aware that it was operating on the tracks.

The train came around the corner at 25 mph and seeing the backhoe, applied emergency brakes, but the train did not stop in time before striking the backhoe, causing serious injuries to the operator and damage to the lead locomotive. The backhoe operator was employed by Talarico Excavating Ltd, which is based in Hope, B.C.

The report found that there was inadequate job briefing to the contractor, breakdown of communication between Canadian Pacific Railway employees and ambiguity in the chain of command.

As a result of the accident, the Board issued a letter of concern to Canadian Pacific Railway, stating that “providing clearance for a train to enter into a foreman’s limits when equipment is being operated foul of the track could compromise the safety of railway operations and lead to a serious collision and injury.”

In the month following the incident, Canadian Pacific Railway issued a “safety flash” that said all employees must ensure clear communication between train workers and contractors.

 

Diagram of incident site .(Transportation Safety Board)

Site of accident. (Transportation Safety Board)

Lack of communication between CP workers cause of 2017 railway accident says report

In 2017 a train caused serious injures to a backhoe operator on train tracks near Revelstoke

