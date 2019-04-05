Report of erratic driver leads police to upside down sedan

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating April 2 collision on Trans-Canada Highway

Salmon Arm police responding to a report of an erratic driver found an overturned Nissan sedan in the eastbound lane of Highway 1.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says Salmon Arm RCMP received the report at 6 p.m. on April 2. A driver was said to be speeding and swerving into oncoming traffic while travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

While officers were en-route, it was reported the vehicle had rolled into the oncoming lane and was upside down. Police soon located the overturned vehicle, the driver uninjured.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said West. “At this time, police believe that the Nissan sedan crossed over the centre line, nearly colliding with an oncoming semi truck.”

Most Read