RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Report of explosives in Kelowna home comes up empty-handed, 3 arrested

The report prompted a large police presence in the Glenmore area on Monday evening

An unfounded report of explosive devices in a home in Kelowna’s Glenmore area prompted a large police presence and three arrests on Monday evening, Nov. 1.

Local Mounties responded alongside the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the Explosive Disposal Unit, executing a search warrant at the residence, located within a multi-unit complex in the 400-block of Valley Road.

Mounties evacuated several homes in the area but ended up finding no explosives in the home.

Three people were arrested, though no charges have been laid.

The police investigation is ongoing.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
