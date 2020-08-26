Photo courtesy RCMP

Report of shots fired at hotel in Kelowna

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

An ambulance and three police cruisers are on scene of the Ramada Inn and Suites following a report of shots fired.

RCMP responding to the hotel located at 2100 Harvey Avenue about 10:45 a.m.

According to someone staying at the hotel, shots were reportedly fired in the courtyard of the Ramada.

Traffic is being allowed out of the courtyard but not into the area.

Patrons of Smitty’s restaurant located at the hotel remain calm and eating on the patio, said one witness.

guns

