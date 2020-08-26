Report of shots fired at hotel in Kelowna

An ambulance and three police cruisers are on scene of the Ramada Inn and Suites following a report of shots fired.

RCMP responding to the hotel located at 2100 Harvey Avenue about 10:45 a.m.

According to someone staying at the hotel, shots were reportedly fired in the courtyard of the Ramada.

Traffic is being allowed out of the courtyard but not into the area.

Police and emergency crews at Kelowna’s Ramada for a report of a shooting at the hote courtyard. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/9Ad8kk38MD — twila m amato (@twilamam) August 26, 2020

Patrons of Smitty’s restaurant located at the hotel remain calm and eating on the patio, said one witness.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Police anticipate more information will be available soon.

