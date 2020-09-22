A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Reported Kelowna Hells Angels member dies in Fraser Valley motorcycle crash

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead on Monday morning near Ruby Creek on Highway 7

A man thought to be tied to the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in the Fraser Valley.

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead on Monday morning (Sept. 21) near Ruby Creek on Highway 7. Investigators believe the collision occurred sometime over the weekend between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20.

Friends of Christiansen took to Facebook on Sept. 19, asking for the public’s help in finding the man when he did not arrive in Kelowna as planned after leaving Vancouver on his motorcycle. Several posts circulated containing pictures of Christiansen wearing a leather vest with Hells Angels patches. One post asked people to contact Hells Angels members if they had information regarding Christiansen’s disappearance.

(Maritime Motorcycle Events & Biker Page Facebook photo)

A book written by investigative journalist Neal Hall called Hell To Pay: Hells Angels vs. The Million-Dollar Rat cites Christiansen as a founding member of Halifax’s 13th Tribe biker gang and other reports subsequently plot him as a founding member of the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels.

Police did not confirm whether the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, stating the incident remains under investigation and “nothing has been ruled out at this time.” A collision analyst and reconstruction service as well as Fraser Valley Traffic Services are involved.

The collision closed Highway 7 for eight hours on Monday as police investigated.

Police ask anyone with information that may aid the investigation to contact Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

READ MORE: Fatal motorcycle collision behind Highway 7 closure

Hells Angels

