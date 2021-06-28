Man arrested after allegedly smashing stolen vehicle around Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP is looking for the vehicle headed towards Merritt

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

The man who allegedly damaged several vehicles in Kamloops while erratically driving a reported stolen car is now in police custody.

According to BC RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, officers were called to a location on Greenock Court for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

“The complainant told police that the driver, an adult man, was out front of his residence, yelling profanities at the house and inappropriately exposing himself,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey. “Before police could arrive at the location the suspect departed in his vehicle and was reportedly observed swerving all over the roadway hitting other vehicles.”

Police followed on foot and found the driver near a business in the 1300-block of Dalhousie Drive, where he was seen attempting to steal another vehicle.

O’Donaghey explained that an officer attempted to arrest the man but an altercation ensued and the Mountie was partially run over as the suspect attempted to further flee in a silver Honda Civic.

Additional RCMP officers were deployed into the region to locate the stolen vehicle as it was sighted in several locations throughout Kamloops, seen driving dramatically and causing further property damage.

RCMP Air Services and the Kamloops Police Dog Services were called in to assist in searching for the vehicle.

With assistance from the public, Kamloops RCMP received information that the suspect vehicle was spotted heading southbound on the Coquihalla Highway. An RCMP helicopter was able to locate the vehicle and follow it to the Logan Lake area.

The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop on Highway 5 south of Merritt, where the man was taken into police custody with the assistance of a Police Service Dog after fleeing into the brush.

The suspect has been identified as a 34-year-old Prince George man. He was transported to hospital for a medical assessment. He faces a number of potential charges as a result.

________

ORIGINAL:

An alleged stolen silver Honda Civic that reportedly caused several vehicle incidents in Kamloops this morning was spotted heading towards Merritt on the Coquihalla.

Kamloops RCMP issued a warning for residents to watch for the vehicle with the license plate LR861P. The driver is believed to be impaired.

Sgt. Darren Michels said, the vehicle is very identifiable as not suffered both front and rear damage.

RCMP Detachments in the surrounding area have been notified. If you see the vehicle you’re asked to call 911, but do not approach the driver.

READ MORE: Wildfire closes Highway 97 near Antlers Beach

READ MORE: Central Okanagan cooling centres open, busy as heat wave continues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops