Reports of man lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch

RCMP are trying to track down a man reportedly lighting fires with a blowtorch.
Vernon firefighters tackled a grass fire along the railway tracks between the tracks and fenceline around 31st Street.
A second fire was reported nearby as well behind Chasers Bottle Depot, but it was snuffed quickly, with some help from bystanders.
Sightings of an individual walking along with a butane torch have been reported. RCMP are tracking the individual down.
