A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

Reports of shots fired and car on fire in Naramata

RCMP have set up road blocks and are asking for people to call regarding suspicious activity

The Penticton RCMP have responded to a report of shots fired in Naramata.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Indian Rock Road with roadblocks set up.

RCMP responded to the area at 7:43 a.m., according to information from Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.

READ ALSO: Penticton man, 25, arrested in drug store robbery

Around 8:45 a.m. a car was on fire on Gammon Road in Naramata.

It is not known if the two incidents are connected at this time.

He is also asking that people call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or 911 if you observe anything suspicious in the area.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Tuesday marks deadline for B.C. health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Next story
Loaded firearm nets ticket for hunter in roadside conservation blitz near Boston Bar

Just Posted

Rob Morrison, Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, has been sworn in for a second parliamentary term, and was joined by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.
Morrison sworn in as federal government prepares for fall session

Grizzlies fans at the forum in the early 2010’s. (Contributed by Kieran Buggey)
‘Chaos festival’: How to support the Grizzlies according to a legendary fan

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Leaves don’t really change colours in the fall

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is developing a mandatory vaccine policy for staff and elected officials. (File photo)
Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials