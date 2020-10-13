Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.

Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Saturday Oct. 10.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue is coordinating a search for a missing Vancouver man, near Manning Park.

Jordan Naterer, 25, a UBC graduate student, was last seen Saturday Oct.10.

He was planning a hike, and his car was located at the Frosty Mountain Trailhead by the Lightening Lake Day Use area.

“He left on the tenth and didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner [Monday],” said Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Naterer is described as 6’ tall, 190 lbs, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, white runners and carrying an army green backpack.

