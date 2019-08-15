Live! in Lake Country is back this summer with a concert lineup that has something for everyone. (Facebook)

Resident satisfaction surveys high in Okanagan community

A survey for the District of Lake Country had a 97 per cent satisfaction rating

The results of a community survey have returned to the District of Lake Country.

In May, 637 of 1,500 randomly selected residents completed and sent back the surveys on how they felt about the quality of life in Lake Country.

From the survey, 97 per cent of respondents were either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their lifestyles in Lake Country while 63 per cent were either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the impact their taxes have on the municipality.

“It’s important for the District of Lake Country to receive feedback from community members on a regular basis,” said Mark Koch, director of community development.

“Honest and constructive feedback is one of the best tools that council and staff have to shape priorities for the community.”

READ MORE: Local’s golf tournament raises $6,995 for YMCA Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon beauty crowned Miss Royalty International 2020

Areas of improvement noted from the surveys focused on improvements and maintenance to roads and sidewalks, crime prevention and the lack of a community pool, which 55 per cent of respondents felt was the biggest need in Lake Country.

“Better understanding of what the community values and views as priorities assist council in making decisions in line with what is important to the citizens of Lake Country,” said Mayor James Baker.

Full results from the survey will be presented to Lake Country council on Aug. 20.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Just Posted

WoodStoke music festival coming to Revelstoke Sept. 7

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting the outdoor event on their forest walk property

BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 27 degrees

Former Penticton firefighter, web developer create B.C. wildfire app

The number of users for the app varies throughout the year

Revelstoke councillor brings forward request for environmental protection

Steven Cross would like to see a riparian protection bylaw

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Resident satisfaction surveys high in Okanagan community

A survey for the District of Lake Country had a 97 per cent satisfaction rating

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Alleged destruction of protected bird nests in the South Okanagan investigated

Cliff swallows are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and are in decline

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

Super crawl Roots and Blues concerts underway Thursday, main event begins Friday

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

Most Read