Residents safely escape West Kelowna house fire

The story will be updated as information becomes available

  • Jul. 17, 2023 5:00 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m.

Residents of a home on Shelter Drive are in the care of Emergency Social Services after a fire broke out about 4:40 p.m. Monday.

According to West Kelowna Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Bredin, the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Those inside the home were able to safely escape and were outside when the first fire truck arrived.

Bredin said 21 personnel, four engines, one aerial and one command unit attended the fire. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

_____

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has been called to a structure fire on the southwest end of the city.

The call came for a home at 3125 Shetler Drive.

Smoke spotted in West Kelowna. (Twitter/Marina LeClair)

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaHouse fire

