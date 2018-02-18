Silver Star firefighters are urging residents to ensure that air intakes are free and clear of snow. (Silver Star Fire Department/Facebook)

Residents should keep air intakes clear of snow

Silver Star Fire Department is encouraging residens to keep their air intakes clear after snowfall

Silver Star firefighters are urging residents to check their air intakes and vents.

“Residents and business owners of SilverStar, recent weather conditions of warm days, cold nights and tones of snow have created a health hazard for your homes and businesses,” wrote Silver Star Fire Department on their Facebook page.

“Please check your air intakes and vents today as they could be blocked by snow. Also dig out your meters, release valves and shut off valves — any of those conditions can lead to a build up of carbon monoxide in your home.”

The post came after a winter storm saw heavy snowfall throughout the region, with SilverStar receiving 21 cm of snow since Saturday morning, according to the resort’s morning snow report.

Meanwhile, the Coquihalla Summit received up to 40 cm of snow in certain areas, Trail saw 30 cm and Kamloops saw up to 25.

Vernon made it through the storm with only 10 cm of snow.

