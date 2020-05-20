Revelstoke Mountain Resort golf course plan. (City of Revelstoke)

Resort golf course gets development permit for clearing and brushing

The project will come back to Revelstoke City Council for another permit before construction begins

Revelstoke City Council has issued a development permit for phase 1 of construction of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort golf course.

The first phase will include clearing, grubbing and preliminary grading to prepare for future construction of the golf course, which is proposed for 2021, according to a report to council.

Construction of the golf course and related amenities will require a separate development permit.

Conditions on the development permit include:

  • acceptance of Riparian Area Assessment Report by Ministry of Forests
  • approval of changes to a stream by Ministry of Forests
  • clearance from Fisheries and Oceans Canada about potential harm to fish habitat
  • covenant with city to have qualified environmental professional overseeing project
  • provide site grading plan

LAST YEAR:Revelstoke Mountain Resort pushing expansion of summer activities

The city has hired Cascade Environmental to serve as third party review for the Environmental Management Plan and to provide monitoring services for Phase 1 of the project.

The 18 hole golf course will be located along Camozzi Rd., with a proposed golf course learning facility on resort land on Airport Way.

In total the project will encompass around 138 hectares of land, of which approximately 49 hectares will be harvested.

The resort lands will be consolidated to define golf course lands and residential lands to reflect the revised Master Development Agreement.

The proposed subdivision will trigger a five per cent parkland requirement. Added to previous parkland requirements that have been deferred there will be almost four hectares of parkland dedicated along the north and south ends of Williamson Lake.

The resort is Timber Cruising the site, which measures the volume and quality of standing and downed timber before harvesting.

 

Golf

