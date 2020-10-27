Revelstoke Mountain Resort has released additional details about upcoming winter operations. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Resort releases more details on upcoming operations

Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Mountain Resort recently announced operational updates for the upcoming season.

Masks remain mandatory for anyone over the age of three everywhere on the resort including all indoor facilities, lift lines and while riding the gondola and chairlifts.

READ MORE: No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

Newly announced are several refund policies.

If out of province or international season pass holders are prevented from travelling due to the pandemic, they will be eligible for credit to be used on lift access prior to April 30, 2022.

If the season is suspended due to COVID-19, passholders will be given credit calculated based on price paid minus days used. Adults will be deducted $90 a day.

Credit will be valid to use towards lift accessed products until April 20, 2022.

Refund requests for third party pass/card products including Mountain Collective, Ikon Pass, Y2Play Pass, Sunshine Super Card, Tour Operator and Costco will be handled directly by the reseller. Please contact the reseller directly in the event of suspended operations.

Until Dec. 1, 2020, guests may cancel their lift ticket, equipment rental or snow school reservation without penalty.

All remaining Vertical Card days will be automatically rolled over to the 2021/22 season.

All lift tickets, equipment rentals and snow school reservations will be non-refundable after Dec. 2, 2020 unless the resort is forced to close, if you have mandated self isolation or if you are prevented from travelling due to a COVID-19 restriction.

In these cases you will be issued credit for lift access for a future date, prior to April 30, 2022.

Several services will also be suspended.

  • terrain park
  • Gnome Zone will be open but there will be no features
  • warming huts located at the top of the Gondola, Stoke and Ripper chairs
  • events with over 50 attendees
  • childcare services
  • lockers at guest services or Revelation Lodge
  • group lessons will not be offered, except kids weekend programs

The resort has many other guidelines as well. For more information see revelstokemountainresort.com/resort/news/what-to-expect-winter-2020.21

 

