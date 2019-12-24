Figures show British Columbians spent less on food and alcohol in restaurants and bars in October. (Black Press Media file photo)

Restaurant and bar sales dropping in British Columbia

Several provinces saw restaurant and bar sales decline

British Columbians spent less money in restaurants and bars in October, according to Statistics Canada.

Total national sales for food and drink establishments remained “stable” at $6.2 billion in October, with lower sales reported in full-service restaurants (down 0.3 per cent) and drinking places (0.1 per cent). Special food services saw sales rise two per cent, while sales at limited-service restaurants remained unchanged from last month.

Regionally, British Columbia recorded a drop of 0.5 per cent in food and drink sales, on par with Alberta. Manitoba (minus one per cent), Newfoundland and Labrador (minus two per cent) and Nova Scotia (minus 0.8 per cent) also posted sizable decreases.

Half of the provinces were in a more festive mood, with Quebec leading the way with an increase of 0.8 per cent.

