Restaurant gift cards hidden all over Penticton on Easter Sunday

Here’s a fun way to spend Easter Sunday and support Penticton restaurants and breweries at the same time.

Well-known Pentictonite Nicholas Kruger, known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media sites, and also known as one of Canada’s best pool players, has hid $25 restaurant gift cards all over town for people to find today.

“Alright Penticton, so I talked to some of the amazing businesses in town and thought we would do a little Easter hunt for ya’ll because we love Penticton and we know how very frustrating the times are right now,” said Kruger on the Penticton Facebook page.

“I wanna take a moment to thank the Barley Mill Brew Pub, The Station Public House, Earls, The Nest, Cannery and some of the staff at Neighbourhood Brewing for participating,” he added.

In the comments from his original post Sunday morning, he will give the latitude and longitude of the locations of the $25 gift cards from all these fine places. Not only does he give the coordinates but he also posts pictures of where the gift cards are near.

By 11 a.m. he had already posted the locations of three of the cards which had been quickly found with people posting pictures of the winning cards in the happy hands of youngsters.

In all, there were more than 10 gift cards that were given away today. (There may still be some to find so head over to the Penticton page and check it out.) Many thank Kruger and the restaurants for ‘getting their kids out of the house’ and for the special Easter treat.

Kruger, a father, professional pool player, and entrepreneur, was recently nominated as an Okanagan community changemaker.

A Penticton Indian Band member, he is the owner of Connoisseur Wine Tours and Float Penticton, a shuttle service that picks up customers anywhere within Penticton, bringing them to the river for a float, and then dropping them off when they complete the river channel. He also offers services of air for people’s floaties.

“Some may know [Nicholas] from his comic relief on various local social media community groups where he exhibits a talent for mediation through humour,” said Meghan Harms who nominated him for the 2020 community changemaker award.

