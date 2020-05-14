During the shutdown of businesses due to COVID-19, Doc’s has been working on renovations.

Restaurants to reopen in Kelowna

A list complied of restaurants to dine at during phase 2 of the B.C. reopening plan

During difficult times surrounding COVID-19, there’s not much to be excited about, but as restrictions start to ease and phase two begins, that’s all about to change.

On Monday, May 11, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects phase 2 of the B.C. restart plan to go ahead next week – including the re-opening of restaurants for sit down dining.

However, there has been a number of restaurants open for take-out during the shutdown.

Capital News will be compiling a list of all Kelowna restaurants’ plans to re-open to keep you up to date on where you can sit down, grab a bite, and drink some swill.

Doc Willoughby’s Public House – 353 Bernard Avenue

Doc’s plans to open on May 19 at a reduced capacity of 50 per cent. All live music has been postponed until July, although guests will be able to experience Doc’s latest renovations.

Kelly O’Bryan’s Neighborhood Restaurant – 262 Bernard Avenue

Kelly O’Bryan’s plans to re-open on Monday, May 19. Logistics of the plan is still in the works according to the establishment.

McCurdy Bowling and Freddy’s Brewpub – 948 McCurdy Road

While Freddy’s has no set date to re-open, management did indicate you will be able to bowl in the coming weeks.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing
Next story
Agreement signed for Summerland trail maintenance

Just Posted

Train collides with vehicle in Revelstoke

There were no injuries according to government report

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning drop-off on May 26, 2019

Top court rejects Taseko’s appeal on New Prosperity mine rejection

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light, striking another vehicle

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

Work paves the way for North Okanagan highway improvements

Vernon, Lumby, Falkland, Enderby, Salmon Arm among $7.2 million in repaving

Most Read