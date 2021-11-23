A work crew planted more than 400 trees and shrubs in Blanket Creek Provincial Park on Oct. 2-3, 2021. (Contributed-CSISS)

Restoration project continues at Blanket Creek Provincial Park

More than 400 trees and shrubs have been planted as part of a restoration project at Blanket Creek Provincial Park.

The project, which began in the fall of 2020, is working to remove invasive plants in an area in the park that was previously a gravel pit and replant native plants.

“The purpose of the project intends to support the natural ecosystem, by encouraging natural regeneration of local vegetation by re-establishing native plant species,” said Robyn Hooper, Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society executive director.

CSISS in partnership with BC Parks and Shearing Consultants Ltd. and a group of volunteers, planted 75 native shrubs in 2020. Though there was promising signs of growth in the spring there was some die off due to the heatwave and drought.

Volunteers and staff returned to the site Oct. 2-3, 2021 and planted 441 trees and shrubs and 100 cottonwood stakes were installed in an area of 2,300 square metres.

Blanket Creek Provincial Park is located with the traditional territories of the Sinixt, Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx First Nations. The park protects important conservation values for Kokanee spawning and the winter ungulate range. It also contains white pine and mature second growth stands of western hemlock and cedar.

A work crew planted more than 400 trees and shrubs in Blanket Creek Provincial Park on Oct. 2-3, 2021. (Contributed-CSISS)
